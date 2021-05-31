Police impounds over 2000 Boda cyclists

The Uganda Police Force has revealed that it has arrested a total of 2124 suspects for flouting the health Standard Operating Procedures and curfew timings meant to curb the spread of the Covid19 virus.

Addressing journalists at the Police Headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said during the course of the week, police through territorial commander’s became more punitive in the approach to COVID-19 infractions.

He said police was able to impound 445 motor vehicles and 2,088 motorcycles for violating the curfew timings.

“In the course of the week 445 motor vehicles and 2,088 motorcycles were impounded for violating the curfew timings. A total of 2124 suspects were also arrested for flouting the health SOPs and curfew timings. They are set to appear in court.” He said.

Enanga said police will be focusing its enforcement efforts on high risk settings to minimize the risk of the virus.

He says mostly these are large congregations in worships centres, sporting events, markets, arcades, being transported at 100% capacity in buses, taxis and on bodaboda, stealthy going to bars, without taking precautions, failure to mask and observance of physical distance.

The development comes at a time the country is experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is more deadly and devastating.

Last week alone, 1390 new cases were registered, within two days of 27-28 May, 2021, with the most affected areas being Kampala, Wakiso, Moroto, Tororo, Luwero, Kalungu, Mbarara, Kibuku and Iganga among others.

These areas include public transport of buses, taxis, bodabodas, arcades, markets, schools, malls, restaurants, retail shops in trading centres, congregations at worships centres, weddings, bars operating illegally etc.

Enanga urged all Ugandans and visitors to play a role in stopping the spread of the virus. Since Enforcement is only one component.

