Roads closed for 4-days of MPs swearing

The swearing-in ceremony for MPs-elect of the 11th Parliament kicked off this morning amid stricter traffic and crowd control measures than the case is, usually due to COVID pandemic.

Traffic Police blocked Parliament avenue, Siad Barre and part of Kimathi avenue to prioritise the easy access to Parliament building by the MPs-elect to be able to take their oaths on time.

The four-day event is being presided over by the Clark to Parliament Jane Kibirige who started by reading a proclamation for the exercise.

Among the very first people to take the aoth of allegiance to protecting the constitution and serve the people of Uganda is former First Deputy Prime Minister and MP for East Moyo in Adjumani district Gen. Moses Ali.

With the help of a walking stick, the 82 year-old took oath beside his relative at the entrance of Parliament. Gen. Ali has been the MP for the constituency since 2011 but has occupied different high-profile positions for more than four decades.

According to Clark to Parliament Jane Kibirige, when all the MPs have completed taking oaths, they will return to Parliament on May 24 next week for the first sitting of the house.

It is during that session that they will elect both the speaker and Deputy speaker of Parliament.

