Connect with us

Roads closed for 4-days of MPs swearing

News

Roads closed for 4-days of MPs swearing

Avatar
Published on

Gen. Moses Ali MP East Moyo takes oath of allegiance to the constitution as one of the MPs of the 11th Parliament


The swearing-in ceremony for MPs-elect of the 11th Parliament kicked off this morning amid stricter traffic and crowd control measures than the case is, usually due to COVID pandemic.

Traffic Police blocked Parliament avenue, Siad Barre and part of Kimathi avenue to prioritise the easy access to Parliament building by the MPs-elect to be able to take their oaths on time.

The four-day event is being presided over by the Clark to Parliament Jane Kibirige who started by reading a proclamation for the exercise.

Among the very first people to take the aoth of allegiance to protecting the constitution and serve the people of Uganda is former First Deputy Prime Minister and MP for East Moyo in Adjumani district Gen. Moses Ali.

With the help of a walking stick, the 82 year-old took oath beside his relative at the entrance of Parliament. Gen. Ali has been the MP for the constituency since 2011 but has occupied different high-profile positions for more than four decades.

According to Clark to Parliament Jane Kibirige, when all the MPs have completed taking oaths, they will return to Parliament on May 24 next week for the first sitting of the house.

It is during that session that they will elect both the speaker and Deputy speaker of Parliament.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top