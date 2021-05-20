Ssegirinya Sworn-in as MP, vows to share car allowance with constituents

The embattled Kawempe North politiciian Mohammed Ssegirinya has today taken his oath of allegiance as a Member of Parliament after anxiety among his supporters that ill-health or his running court battle would prevent him stepping on the prestigious podium.

A frail Ssegirinya was helped by relatives to move up the stairs of Parliament to take his oath after being flown into the country from Nairobi, Kenya where he has been receiving treatment.

Ssegirinya continues to battle with his political rival in the constituency Sulaiman Kidandala over the former’s alleged utterance of false documents purporting that he pissed the required academic qualification to stand for Parliament.

Ssegirinya alleged forged academic documents he used to be nominated for MP. The now newly elected MP of Kawempe North denies any wrong doing.

Nevertheless, Ssegirinya vowed to remain active and promised that he will share the money meant to acquire cars – which is given to all MPs – to donate it to his constituents.



Ssegirinya says he is still suffering from complications he sustained from Kitalya Prison and he will be going back to Nairobi for better treatment.

Speaking to the press shortly after swearing-in, Ssegirinya said that he has an on-going campaign where he seeks to make sure that each family in Kawempe gets a share of his car allowance.

He said through the SegiBox system, he wants to give each and every family in Kawempe UGX 100000 every month.

Each MP is expected to pocket at least UGX200 million to buy a car at the start of their five years term in office.

“My liver was damaged and it may require a transplant. I am heading to Nairobi,” he said.

Comments

comments