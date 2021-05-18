UCC names committee of experts to choose film projects for funding

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has named a five-member committee that will appraise film projects seeking financial support from the Commission under its Content Development Support Program.

UCC Acting Executive Director Eng. Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo unveiled members of the committee last week whose job is to choose promising film projects for funding by the Commission.

Ssewankambo told the committee led by Makerere University’s Film Lecturer Sister Dominic Dipio, that their task will be to choose the best projects that can benefit from the UGX700m seed capital currently available in the fund.

Other members of the committee who are also renowned players in Uganda’s film industry are: Judith Adong an screen writer and film-maker, Philip Luswata, a lecturer at MUK with a rich-stage acting experience and film making including the series Makutano. Others are Claire Mugabi of Uganda Tourism Board and Collin Asiimwe of Multichoice Uganda.

For the first round of selection, the Committee will choose from 60 applications that have been submitted to UCC.

Addressing members of the Evaluation Committee during their inauguration meeting at the UCC Head Office last week, the Ag. Executive Director Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo said the Commission has listened to the industry’s cry for support.

Explaining the genesis of the Content Development Support Programme, Ssewankambo said that while the Commission struggled to improve local content through initiatives such as the Uganda Film Festival, feedback from the industry pointed to a gap in funding.

The Commission thus decided to come up with a programme to support potentially great projects that are held back by the lack of resources required to take them to the next level.

“We have listened to the industry asking for support,” Sewankambo said.

“We are now in your hands; help us to find that product that needs our support,” she added.

The Content Development Support Programme is an initiative dedicated to supporting the audio-visual industry in Uganda. Through this initiative, production companies can seek support for the development of creative content for film, television and digital media, including feature films, short films, animations, documentaries and television dramas.

“It is envisaged that through the support provided under this programme, Ugandans will be able to create employment opportunities, generate revenue, acquire skills, promote and develop audiences for local content,” she noted.

The intervention, which is in line with the Uganda Local Audio-Visual Content Development Strategy 2020-25, aims to achieve the following objectives:

Increase competitiveness of Uganda’s audio-visual content both at home and abroad.

Boost production of audio-visual content to increase the volume and diversity of content.

Create employment opportunities in the audio-visual industry through increased and coordinated opportunities for content development.

Cultivate audiences for Ugandan audio-visual content.

Position, promote and market Uganda as a filming destination for international productions and co-productions.

In her remarks, Sr. Dipio thanked UCC for the confidence and trust placed in her “formidable” team and promised to deliver on the assignment.

The Evaluation Committee is charged with developing scoring criteria to assess the submitted projects and make appropriate recommendations to UCC.

In assessing the projects, the Evaluation Committee will look out for originality, feasibility, uniqueness and relevance, among other attributes.

