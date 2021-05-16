Uganda Baati aids Agago communities

The communities in Agago District have a reason to smile after Uganda Baati Limited (UBL) officially handed over a renovated health center ward.

The company’s first Corporate Social Responsibility project of 2021 was handed over by the Business Head, George Arodi to the community in the northern part of Uganda 500Kms away from the capital city, Kampala

Receiving the renovated health Centre, the communities expressed their gratitude to Uganda Baati Limited for the care shown at a time of great need.

The health center ward is to house a maternity unit and an outpatient department whose structures were previously in a really sorry state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Arodi reiterated Uganda Baati’s promise to support communities through their various arms of Corporate Social Responsibility in a bid to transform livelihoods in the communities where they serve.

Arodi also planted trees and urged the community to plant more in order to improve the environment around the health center. The community and health center leadership promised to maintain the structures to the highest standards since usually maintenance of such facilities is a challenge.

Comments

comments