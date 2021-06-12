200 labour recruitment companies in crisis over UAE suspension of flights

The decision this week by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to suspend flights from Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia over COVID-19 resurgence has thrown the operations of over 200 labour recruitment agencies in disarray.

Besides being a major destination for most of the informal workers from Uganda, UAE is the regional hub and the home of the Emirates Airlines.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the suspension would take effect on Friday, June 11.

Also, travelers who were in the three countries 14 days to their flight to UAE will be denied entry.

However, departing flights from UAE to the three countries and also transit flights heading to these destinations would not be affected.

UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations and business people with prior approval and essential job holders as prescribed by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) are exempted from the travel restriction.

The country’s General Authority of Civil Authority says that travelers from the three countries transiting through other countries must prove that they stayed in those other countries for at least 14 days in order to enter UAE.

The authority has now urged travelers affected by the suspension to reschedule their flights.

Dubai is one of the top four routes from Entebbe International Airport, with an average of 16 flights a week with Ethiopian Airlines, FlyDubai and Emirates being among the airlines that operate the Dubai route from Entebbe.

However, Uganda Airlines has also been preparing to launch flights to Dubai at the end of this month.

The company which is a national carrier is yet to communicate how the decision will affect its plan. Dubai would be the first international route for the company to operate using its two newly acquired A330-800Neo Airbuses.

Meanwhile, Ronald Mukundane, the spokesperson of Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) says the over 200 labour export companies will discuss the latest move and communicate the way forward.

Among issues to discuss is whether or not the UAE will allow domestic workers and other migrant workers as essential job holders.

Many of the labour workers are in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and Iraq as domestic workers, cleaners and security guards.

Maxeline Nanyanzi, who says she has so far paid about UGX 600,000 to one of the labour export companies to acquire a passport, undertake medical checkup among other requirements is unhappy about the move to suspend flights from Uganda.

“I initialy worked as a nurse in Nabweru but was cut off from work over the first lock down . I now want to go abroad and earn at least one million a month so that I start my own clinic upon return,” Nanyanzi says.

“The company said that I would be among the girls flying next week to Dubai. But will we fly?!,” she suspensely added.

