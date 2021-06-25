Airtel awarded for rallying customers to donate blood

Blood donation still remains a critical aspect of Uganda’s health care system even during the lockdown.

However blood donation drives are no longer possible because of the obvious reason of the lockdown (to stop the spread of the COVID-19), the gathering points such as schools, among other open public areas were all closed off.

Yet the need for blood in our health systems can not be over emphasized.

Thanks however to efforts by companies like Airtel Uganda that have mobilised the public tp donate blood, some of which is now helping those patients in need.

It is against this background that Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) recognized Airtel Uganda, for rallying customers and well-wishers to donate blood across the country under their RED Campaign– an acronym for Be Responsible, Empathetic and Do it

Uganda joined the rest of the world on the 14th of June to commemorate World Blood Donor Day, under the 2021 theme “Give blood and keep the world beating”.

In October last year, Airtel Uganda collaborated with Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) through create awareness among eligible blood donors so that they can become lifelong donors.

At the end of March 2021, Airtel had made a contribution of 1500 units of blood to UBTS.

Speaking on behalf of Airtel Uganda, Sumin Namaganda the head of Corporate Communications at Airtel Uganda, applauded UBTS for spearheading the blood donations drives across the country, and extending opportunities to corporate companies and Ugandans to partake in such noble causes that positively impact the society.

“I commend the team for working through the tough unprecedented times while observing the SOP guidelines to maintain safe, sufficient and accessible blood supply in spite of the widespread effects of the corona virus pandemic,”Namaganda said.

Thanking Airtel Uganda for its sponsorship towards blood donations, the UBTS Principle Blood Donor Recruiter and National Blood Donation Coordinator William Mugisha stressed that now more than ever due to the pandemic and restrictions on social gatherings that were the most viable way of blood collection, it is crucial that we each become a mouth piece for the cause of blood donation.

Mugisha it is important to encourage eligible blood donors to donate blood.

“Donating blood can save a life, as blood is a precious gift and Airtel’s decision to create avenues for blood donors from all backgrounds to take part in the cause, gives an assurance of having the right blood available for patients who need it, given its increasing demand for maternal centers, cancer patients and all those who are undergoing surgery,” Mugisha remarked.

The RED Campaign by Airtel Uganda is to educate the public about the blood shortage in the country and encourage people to donate and save lives.

The company is continuing to create a wave of loyal blood donors who donate up to 3 times a year.

Comments

comments