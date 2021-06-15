Eddie Mutwe, Nubian Li out, but not fazed

Eighteen supporters of the National Unity Platform including singer Nubian Li and Bobi Wine’s body guard Eddie Mutwe were released yesterday June 14, 2021 from ‘illegal’ military detention to the excitement of family, and party leaders.

But the prisoners, who had become the new symbols of resistance to Museveni’s government since being declared winner of the January 2021 elections, vowed they would not abandon the struggle to unseat Museveni.

Producer Dan Magic, said being a prisoner for political causes is no longer a source of shame but a ‘badge of honour’.

Nubian Li, who is Bobi Wine’s singing partner for many years, added that he will not how to torture and intimidation by the government ‘through trumped up’ charges but fight on to ensure that Uganda is liberated.

NUP’s President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu expressed excitement at the release of the 18 Prisoners but added that their release was not a peaceful gesture but instead a culmination of pressure from many corners of Uganda’s society.

Kyagulanyi said: “We are very delighted to reconnect with all our comrades who have been released today from illegal detention.

After six months of torture, imprisonment and humiliation, the General Court Martial today released 18 of those they were still holding- prominent amongst them Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe, Dan Magic, Kampala Lookman, Bobi Young, Kivumbi Achleo, and others. Their release on bail was hinged on very tough conditions, including an order for them not to go beyond Kampala and Wakiso without the court’s permission.

“We are very grateful to all Ugandans- home and abroad who have raised their voices demanding for these comrades’ release. I thank the religious leaders, traditional leaders, political leaders and all ordinary citizens who have done everything to demand for the release of these people.

“We must now not relent but continue to struggle until all the hundreds of our people are freed unconditionally. We must not relent until Gen. Museveni’s criminal regime is brought to account for all the atrocities they continue to commit on the people of Uganda!”

We shall overcome!”

NUP’s Vice President and Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba said that although the exact figure of their supporters still locked up in various legal and illegal places is not known, they are likely more than 400 hundred.

The released Prisoners were captured by the army in December in Kalangala island as they escorted then Presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi on a campaign trail. They were accused of possessing military equipment including rounds of amunition.

