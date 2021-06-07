Full list of new lockdown measures as announced by President Museveni

Full List of Lockdown Measures below:

President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday June 6, announced the government had decided to reimpose some restrictions on travel, public gatherings and suspension of all physical school activities for 42 days, in order to curb the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases recorded in the country over the last few weeks.

Museveni said he took the decision on advice of the National Anti-COVID19 Taskforce and scientists following a sharp rise in the number of new infections especially among young people.

Museveni said: “Important to note is that since my last address on 29th May 2021, a total of 6,308 new cases from 57 districts, have been reported.

He added: “Currently 81 districts have high sustained transmission. These include: Kampala, Wakiso, Gulu, Luwero, Mbarara, Mbale, Tororo, Moroto, Masaka, Busia, Nabilatuk, Amuru, Lira, Moyo, Arua, Lamwo, Kalungu, Rubirizi and Yumbe

Museveni noted that Uganda is battling the spread of more aggressive strains of the COVID-19 virus especially from India, South Africa and the United Kingdom (UK) that have that have shown ability to infect and cause disease among young people.

“Since my last address on COVID-19 on 29th May 2021, the COVID-19 situation has drastically changed. On 4th June 2021, the country registered the highest number of cases in a single day; 1,259

cases out of 7,424 tests done (17% Positivity Rate). There has been an upsurge in case patients since

end of March 2021 following a 3-month period (January, February, March 2021) of controlling the epidemic.

Museveni added: “Currently, there is diffuse and sustained COVID-19

transmission in 81 districts where the highest burden districts: Kampala reporting an average of over 500 cases per day, followed by Wakiso and Gulu which have consistently reported over 100 cases per

day.”

He blamed the sharp increase in new infections, especially among young people on their high levels of mobility, overcrowding in schools, lack of good sanitation andhand at public places, failure by most Ugandans to observe social distancing measures and wearing of masks and poor enforcement and supervision by government machinery.

“There is an increased number of clusters of infections in schools since March 2021 of 948 reported cases in 43 schools from 22 districts.

“There is generalized laxity in the response by most districts resulting into several clusters of transmission. The District Task Forces, chaireby the RDCs in all districts are the bedrock of the COVID-19 response. I am informed that most of these task forces are not meeting to guide the response.”

As a result, the president said he had decided to introduce the following measures to curb the spread of the virus.

They are:

1. All schools and institutions of higher learning to close for 42 days effective 8 am, 7th June 2021.

2. All teachers to fully get vaccinated before they are accepted in schools.

3. Communal prayers in Mosques, Churchesc or in Stadia and other open-air, venues are suspended for 42 days.

4. Online prayers are encouraged.

5. Public and Cultural gatherings or Conferences, EXCEPT for the sitting of the Cabinet, Legislature and Judiciary, are hereby suspended for 42 days.

6. Travel from Category 1 countries, as defined by the Ministry of Health, remain suspended except returning Ugandans. At the moment, only India is listed as category A.

7. Agricultural activities which are: cultivating or ploughing gardens, herding livestock (whether free-range or zero grazing) and fishing for fish-farming to continue because, fortunately, most of them do not encourage crowding.

8. The non-agricultural activities that will be allowed to continue are: factory activities, construction activities, shopping malls, super-markets to continue while observing SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health.

These gathering points such as factories

hotels, large plantations, markets,

taxi-parks, etc., should be allowed to operate under strict observance of SOPS.

These must observe strict SoPs, failure to comply within a week will lead to complete closure.

9. Marriage ceremonies, parties, and all other social gatherings are only allowed with a maximum of 20 people under strict observance of SOPs.

House parties are strictly banned and this must be enforced without fail.

All guests should wear masks and keep

physical distance.

10. Number of persons at burials, vigils and funerals should NOT exceed 20 people.

All should wear masks and socials

distance.

11. Weekly non-food markets (Mibuulo Markets) are suspended for 42 days throughout the country.

12. Also suspended for 42 days are the monthly cattle auction Markets ebikomera.

13. All public transport (Buses, Taxis, Boda Bodas) between and across districts are suspendedfor 42 days effective 10th June 2021. This is to allow our children to go home.

14. All inter district travel banned except travel within Kampala Metropolitan (Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono).

15. Exemption for Inter district travel and movement of vehicles are:

o Cargo trucks

o Registered tourist vehicles

o Essential and Emergency Services

vehicles

16. Public transport within the same district is allowed with strict observance of SOPs as previously described.

17. Cargo tucks are allowed only 2 people.

NB:

Failure to strictly observe the SOPs in public transport sector will lead to total suspension of public transport.

18. Tourist vehicles must observe the SOPs as spelt out.

19. Bars, discos, music shows, cinemas and concerts remain closed.

20. Sports events will operate under strict observance of SOPs with no spectators, ALL players must have a negative PCR test.

21. All public places (markets, Offices, shopping malls) are directed to maintain strict hygiene, ensure people coming in are sanitized before entry, physical distancing and appropriate use of face masks at all times.

22. Encourage people to work from home

whenever possible and revert to 30% physical presence at workplace for 42 days.

23. Institutions, Organizations and workplaces to have person/s dedicated to compliance.

24. Private vehicles should be restricted to not more than 3 people including the driver.

25. Ambulances, security vehicles and garbage collection vehicles are allowed to operate normally.

26. Shopping arcades, hardware shops and any other commercial entity to operate under strict observance of SoPs and must close at 7pm countrywide. Failure to comply will lead to total closure. Ownersand managers will be held liable for breach of SoPs.

27. Exception be given to Pharmacies to

operate beyond 7 pm.

28. Supermarkets will remain open and operate with strict observance of SoPs and close at 7pm.

Owners must enforce the use of masks and sanitizers in the workplace at all times.

29. The food markets should continue

operating but enforce SoPs.

The market leaders will be held liable for

non-compliance to SoPs.

30. Salons, lodges and garages are allowed to operate up to 7 pm with strict SoPs.

31. Lodges should be allowed to operate but the bars in these places should not be

operational.

Factories are allowed to continue operating under strict observance of SoPs and where need arises work in shifts.

33. Construction sites are allowed to continue under strict observance of SoPs.

34. Lorries should not have more than two persons.

35. We shall continue to work with the EAC member states to strengthen cross-border surveillance.

36. Private cars are allowed to cross the border provided they observe SoPs and occupants have a negative PCR test result.

37. Curfew shall remain at 21:00 HRS to 05:30 HRS and vigorously enforced except for cargo trucks, lorries, pick-ups, trains and aircrafts.

38. For health emergencies during curfew, this will be dealt with by security on case by case basis.

39. Boda-Bodas are allowed to transport goods and/or one passenger up to 6 pm for the next 42 days.

Failure to comply within one week will lead to complete closure.

Enforcement of the directive and the responsibility should lie with owners of premises and with security.

Violation of these measures will lead to fines that will be given out soon in a Statutory Instrument signed by the Permanent Secretary (PS) Treasury.

Those who do not care about the health of Ugandans will pay financially.

All the above directives, except where explicitly stated, take IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

Government will continuously observe the compliance and make necessary adjustments accordingly.

The enforcement of the above directives does not only lie with the law enforcers but also the owners of public transport organizations, owners of premises and

individuals. If you fail to comply within one week, I will enforce total lockdown.

