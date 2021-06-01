Gen. Katumba shot by assassin, daughter and driver killed

BREAKING NEWS: Former Minister of Works Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has been shot by drive-by assassins who were moving on Boda Boda around Ntinda junction in Kampala this morning.

Katumba’s Toyota Land Cruiser was sprayed with bullets which have killed his driver and daughter.

Initial reports indicate that Katumba’s daughter who was moving in the same vehicle with him as well as his driver died in the shootout.

Katumba has been rushed to hospital on a Boda Boda.

Who is Gen. Katumba

Katumba is one of the handful of four star generals in Uganda.

He is a former Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

He is also a former Inspector General of Police.

He joined the Army during the late President Iddi Amin’s era.

