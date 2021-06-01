Connect with us

Gen. Katumba shot by assassin, daughter and driver killed

Health

Gen. Katumba shot by assassin, daughter and driver killed

Avatar
Published on

Katumba Wamala

BREAKING NEWS: Former Minister of Works Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has been shot by drive-by assassins who were moving on Boda Boda around Ntinda junction in Kampala this morning.

Katumba’s Toyota Land Cruiser was sprayed with bullets which have killed his driver and daughter.

Initial reports indicate that Katumba’s daughter who was moving in the same vehicle with him as well as his driver died in the shootout.

Katumba has been rushed to hospital on a Boda Boda.

This is a developing story, details will be added as the situation becomes clearer

Who is Gen. Katumba

Katumba is one of the handful of four star generals in Uganda.

He is a former Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

He is also a former Inspector General of Police.

He joined the Army during the late President Iddi Amin’s era.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Health

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top