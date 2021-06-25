Gen. Mbadi, Museveni’s former ADC appointed to head the army

President Yoweri Museveni has shuffled the leadership of the army and appointed his former Aide de Camp (ADC) as the new Chief of Defense Forces of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF)

Before being handed the important docket, Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi was promoted to the rank of four-star general so far the highest rank in Uganda’s army.

This comes after the appointment of former army commander Gen. David Muhoozi as State Minister for internal affairs in the new cabinet.

Museveni also appointed his son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the Commander Land Forces replacing Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu.

Gen. Mbadi is a senior military officer in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) that has served as the Deputy Chief of the Defense Forces and Inspector General of the UPDF prior to his appointment. He was appointed to that position in January 2017, replacing Lieutenant General Charles Angina, who then became Deputy Commander of Operation Wealth Creation.

Prior to that position, Mbadi served as the Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF from May 2013 until January 2017, where he was replaced by Major General Joseph Musanyufu.

In other new developments,Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu who has been Commander of the Land Forces, is now the new deputy CDF.

Meanwhile, first son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has been the Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), that bears the Presidential Guard Brigade unit mandated with providing security to the President of Uganda and to Uganda’s constitutional monarchs has been appointed as Commander of the Land Forces, the fourth-highest position in the UPDF chain of hierarchy.

Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda who has been the Chief of Staff Land Forces has now been appointed the Joint Chief of Staff to replace Lieutenant General Joseph Musanyufu who has been sent to civil service for redeployment.

The changes by the commander in chief have also seen Brig. Peter Chandia appointed the new Special Forces Commander, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma appointed as the deputy coordinator of the Operation Wealth Creation whereas Maj Gen Sam Okiding is the new Deputy Commander of Land Forces.

