Connect with us

In Badagawa & Kayondo, business community loses its voice

News

In Badagawa & Kayondo, business community loses its voice

Avatar
Published on

COVID-19’s crushing blow to Uganda’s business community

More than a double loss, Badagawa and Kayondo

The death of Gideon Badagawa and Evarist Kayondo in a space of just three days is not just a double loss to the private-sector, but also the loss of its mouthpiece.

Badagawa, the former Executive Director of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), was the unmistakable face and advocate of Uganda’s formal business community.

Badagawa sacumbed to COVID-19 on Monday June 21.

As if that wasn’t bad enough for the business community, more bad news
came in Wednesday of the same week that the grim reaper had claimed another pillar of the private sector in the names of Evarist Kayondo.

Kayondo, was the long-serving chairman of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) the umbrella body for the largely informal sector that includes owners of big and small shops located in downtown Kampala.

The duo possessed an unfailing courage and swiftness in speaking out whenever the interests of the private sector were threatened.

From pushing for a more humane approach by tax collectors to articulating pro-business positions, Kayondo had stamped his feet on the sector that allowed him to stay on as KACITA boss for more than a decade.

And because of their readiness to speak out, they were therefore regular faces and voices for the media.

The duo’s demise has therefore struck a deafening silence for the industry, and a huge challenge to find new voices especially in a sector where few want to stick their necks out for fear of being targeted by the state machinery.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top