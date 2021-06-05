Iranians living in Uganda commemorate Iran’s Revolution leader Khomeini 32nd Death AAnniversary 

Iranians living in Uganda, accompanied by their Ugandan friends commemorated the 32nd Anniversary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini at the Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kampala.

Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the first Iranian supreme political and religious leader was the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the leader of the 1979 Iranian revolution which led to the overthrow of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the end of the 2500 year old Persian monarchy.

He was murdered in 1989 and later succeeded by the current Iranian supreme leader, Imam Khamenei.

Seyed Mirhossein the Iranian Ambassador to Uganda Speaking at the event described Khomeini as a grand leader whose life has since became an inspiration to different generations not only in Iran but the whole world.

“His lifestyle was simple, not luxurious like some leaders and this helped him win trust from the public who followed him till the success of the revolution that has since transformed the lives of Iranians,” he said.

He said the late Khomeini changed the political system of Iran and turned it Islamic ranging from the legislation which restored Islamic values.

He said that America was named the worse Satan because of its actions on other nations and the people through their fake foreign policies. He said Imam Khomeini wanted to open their eyes and ears to get prepared to defend their nations from aggression and oppression against such arrogant Nations.

The cultural Chancellor Muhammad Rezor Ghezelsofla, said that Imam Khomeini brought Unity amongst Muslims by eliminating the differences based on sects of Sunnis and Shiats.

“Imam Khomeini eliminated divisionism based on religions among us he taught us to be hopeful for a better future and that’s why today Iran has developed on a speed, we were taught that there is no gain without pain and that is why we endured the pain and fought together as a country they have imposed sanctions, but we have still survived,” he added.

Ghezelsofla said that the grand leader, despite of his status, preferred being referred to as a “servant” other than a “leader”.

“He encouraged us to work as a team and always address one another as “We” as opposed to “I” because “We” encourages development while “I” encourages selfishness,” he said.

Ghezelsofla said religion should be for civilization and development if we want to live successful and gracefully.

He said that the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran taught us to always do the best and leave the rest to Almighty God at all times.

Dr. Rouhollah Dehghane, the Rector of Al-mustafa Islamic college said that Imam Khomeini was the leader of one of biggest movement and revolution in twenty century with deep difference with others.

Oustadh Adam Ssebyala, lecturer from Al-mustafa Islamic University said that Imam Khomeini led a fundamental revolution which was neither from the East nor the West and it put the imperialists on balance.

Khomeini led Iran into another victory of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war where the Iraq president Sadam Hussein, with backing from USA and other Western Allies, were defeated by the patriotic force of young men and women.

The Iran Ambassador later led the participants to the decorated exhibition about Imam Khomeini.

