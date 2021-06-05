Jumia celebrates 9 years with mega sale

Jumia Uganda has announced a 14 day mega campaign & sale for its consumers in honor of its 9 year anniversary.

The annual campaign dubbed Jumia Anniversary will run from June 14th to June 30th and feature discounts of up to 60% off that consumers can enjoy on both the app & web platform.

“ The theme for this year’s Jumia Anniversary is about celebrating the everyday, so what we have done is ensure our consumers enjoy the best prices on their everyday items from groceries to fashion and home appliances.” said Ron Kawamara, Jumia Uganda Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in a statement released on social media 7, June, 2021

Kawamara also added: “This is an unprecedented time for us & as some lockdown measures are being reinstated, we want our consumers to trust that we will deliver essential everyday products to their doorsteps anywhere in the country safely.”

The campaign that kicks off next week will feature discounts on essential items such as 1kg of sugar at 3,000 UGX, box of face masks at 7,000 UGX. For those that will be working & studying from home, the campaign will offer discounts to help ease the process, these include deals on laptops starting at 862,000 UGX, hard drives and many more.

As a second wave of COVID-19 hits the country and a new semi lockdown with transport restrictions is implemented, e-commerce and online shopping platforms will play a huge role in ensuring the supply chain between vendors and consumers continues to survive & thrive all while maintaining the safety of all stakeholders.

In light of the prevailing safety concerns, consumers that shop on the Jumia platform now & during the campaign will be able to opt for contactless safe delivery that has been implemented through cashless payment methods such as Mobile Money and bank cards. This method enables consumers to make prepaid payments for products and get delivery without body contact or exchange of cash with the delivery agent.

