Kayunga district boss found dead by hanging

A cloud of sorrow and grief has engulfed the people of Kayunga, particularly supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) following the discovery of their chairman Ffefekka Sserubogo Muhamad.

Sserubogo’s lifeless bodyobody washwas foundofound hanging on a tree by one of his relatives, nearby the deceased’s home.

Many people have however rejected the idea that the deceased took his own life.

Many are of the view that Sserubogo was simply suffocated and hung of the tree by his killers.

However mixed information continues to arise from the people on ground where some say he might have been murdered, and as a cover up hanged on the tree over what many say may have resulted from his known vocality against corruption and land grabbing in Kayunga.

One of Sserubogo’s former neighbor who preferred anonymity spoke told this publication that there is leads suggesting that their chairman might have been killed.

“He was previously known for using a walking stick because he had a disability but the stick is not anywhere near the scene, this means that he was brought here either alive or dead,” he said.

Ismah Lubega, a young brother to the deceased also refuted allegations of his brother hanging self noting that they have no records of people commiting suicide in their family.

“We’ve not had anyone hang self since I was born, my brother has never even climbed a tree due to his known disability besides there’s no dew or mad on the legs to prove that the deceased tied the rope on the tree by himself, he’s smartly dressed an implication that he was tied up by killers,” said the deceased’s brother.

David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general also added to voices of pemismism in the cause of Sserubogo’s death. He asked authorities to always grant permission to individuals to do own private investigations.

“It is in such cases that the authorities should always allow families and colleagues to do private investigations so as to rule out foul play. Unfortunately in many cases, the authorities refuse and we have to rely on reports by the government pathologists,” he said.

He eulogised the deceased as selfless hardworking man who had only great plans for his district and entire Kayunga population.

“Although there was an ongoing Election Petition against him, he seemed very optimistic that he would win it. At all meetings where we have interacted, this comrade spoke about great plans for his district,” he said.

Currently police led by Mukono District Police Commander Hellen Kyomuhendo has cordoned off the scene where Sserubogo’s body was found.

“We have cordoned off his home to establish the facts behind his death,” Kyomuhendo said.

Sserubogo, was last month sworn in as the new district chairperson of Kayunga replacing Tom Sserwanga. He achieved his victory after a hot contest against NRM’s Andrew Muwongo, Thomas Muwanga, Boniface Musisi, Fred Ssemyalo, Patrick SSempijja and Dan Wabomba an Independent.

Comments

comments