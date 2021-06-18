Kibalama steadily recovering, set to be discharged- family

Following continues Thursday social media circulations that shared death of Moses Nkonge Kibalama, the founder of National Unity Platform (NUP), family members have dismissed the reports.

Earlier yesterday Thursday, a section of social media reports claimed that Kibalama had died which were later rubbished by the NUP spokesperson who said “he was not dead but in critical condition.”

Meanwhile, Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe, a close family relative to Kibalama also former NUP organising Secretary General said he was doing fine and out of danger.

“He can order for the meal of his choice now, he can talk and ask for what he wants. No one consulted us on his health but we want to assure you that he is well and just pray that God helps him fully recover and return to his normal business,” he said.

Speaking to media via Zoom, Kagombe noted that Kibalama will with in no time be fully discharged from Bombo Military Hospital where he was admitted recently.

“We are waiting for the results of yesterday’s tests and if the doctors advise that he can be taken home, we shall indeed take him,” he said.

Kagombe however, extended gratitude to Mbombo Military Hospital medics for their tireless efforts towards saving Kibalama’s life.

“I have at least been there even this morning and really the way the medics cared for his life is commendable, we thank them for their tireless efforts,” he noted.

