Little hands Go Green plant trees in Masindi to commemorate enviromental day

Uganda has joined the rest of the world in celebrating the world environment day with planting of trees in Masindi district.

Through Little hands Go Green a civil society organization working with children under 13 years old by mentoring them into custodians and drivers of environmental conservation, celebrated the day by planting trees in schools and public places in Masindi District.

The tree planting activities started with a caravan all the way from Kampala to Masindi with other activities like sensitization on best environmental practices.

This year’s Word Environmental day celebrations were held at Nyabyeya Forestry College, Masindi under the global theme ‘Ecosystem restoration and the national theme was Restoring Nature for Sustainable Development.

The celebrations were also used to implore citizens to be mindful of natural resources and take deliberate steps towards restoration of degraded ecosystems.

The National Environmental Management Authority Executive Director Dr. Tom Okurut says they also seek to raise awareness about the value of natural ecosystems through emphasizing the importance of these natural systems.

“These natural systems are the backbone of our economy they sustain us socially and also constitute the life support systems for human life and biodiversity,” Okurut said.

Joseph Masembe the Uganda Little hands Go Green founder reminded the public that “the environment is our future and our future is our responsibility.”

He said it’s not only an opportunity to highlight local and global environmental concerns that threaten our existence but also an occasion to demonstrate local and global strategies designed to mitigate current and impending environmental threats.

The UN General Assembly declared 2021- 2030 the “UN Decade on ecosystem Restoration.”

At the event, Little Hands Go. Green was awarded a certificate of appreciation in their role towards environmental conservation.

Comments

comments