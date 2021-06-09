Museveni’s ‘women-heavy’ cabinet, a departure from tradition

There are 36 women out of a total of 82 new ministerial appointments

President Yoweri has made some surprising moves by appointing women to influential positions in his new cabinet, while also retaining most of the old colleagues that lost seats in the last election, contrary to past trends in ministerial selections.

In another surprising development, Museveni has appointed key opposition politicians to his cabinet.

Among the surprising choices is FDC Vice President Joyce Nabbosa Ssebuggwawo, and Former DP strong man Sam Mayanja who will be Minister for Lands.

Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has been named 1st Deputy Prime Minister while her former juniors Jessica Allupo and Robinnah Nabbanja have been elevated to Vice President and Prime Minister respectively.

Below is Museveni’s Full Statement on the appointments.

I hereby inform the country that By virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1),

113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Ihereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and otherMinistersas indicated below:

H.E. the Vice President─HON. JESSICA ALUPO;(MAJ.RTD)

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister And Leader of Government;Business in Parliament ─HON. ROBINAH NABBANJA

3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East AfricanCommunity Affairs ─HON. REBECCA KADAGA.

4. 2ndDeputy Prime Minister ;& Deputy Leader of Gov’tBusiness in Parliament – ─HON.GEN. MOSES ALI

5.3rdDeputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio ─HON. LUKIA NAKADAMA;

6.Minister of Education and Sports ─HON. MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA;

27.Minister, Office of the President (Presidency) ─MS. MARIAM DHOKA BABALANDA;

8.Minister, Office of the President (Security) ─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI;

9.Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State House ─ DR. MUSENERO MONICA; Comptroller, in charge of Science,Technology and Innovation

10.Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs – HAJATI MISI KABANDA;

11. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties)─ RT. HON. KASULE LUMUMBA;

12. Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA THOMAS;

13.Minister,Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness &Refugees ─HON. ONEK HILARY;

14.Minister for Karamoja Affairs─HON. MARIA GORETTIKITUTU;

315.Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries – HON. FRANK TUMWEBAZE

16.Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA KIWANUKA;

17.Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs─HON.VINCENT SSEMPIJJABAMULANGAKI;

18.Minister of Energy and Minerals Development ─ HON. RUTH NANKABIRWA;

19.Minister of Finance, Planning And Economic Development; ─HON. MATIA KASAIJA

20.Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO;

21. Minister of Gender, Labour And Social Development ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI;

22.Minister of Health─HON. DR. JANE ACENG;

23.Minister of Information,Communications Technology And National Guidance; – DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI.

24.Minister of Internal Affairs─HON. KAHINDA OTAFIRE;

25.Minister of Justice and─Constitutional Affairs

26. Minister of Lands, Housing And Urban Development NABAKOBA ─HON. JUDITH

27. Minister of Local Government─HON. RAPHAEL MAGYEZI;

28.Minister of Public Service─HON. MURUULI MUKASA;

29.Minister of Tourism,Wildlife And Antiquities ─ HON. TOM BUTIME;.

30.Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA;

31.Minister of Water and Environment ─HON. CHEPTORIS SAM MANGUSHO

32.Minister of Works and Transport ─GEN. KATUMBA WAMALA;

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President: 1.Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring) ─ HON. PETER OGWANG

2.Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity) ─HON. AKELLO ROSE;

3.Minister of State, Office of the Office of the Vice President: ─HON.MUTASINGWA DIANA NANKUNDA.

4. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minister (Relief Disaster Preparedness and Refugees ,─ HON. ANYAKUN ESTHER DAVINIA)

5.Minister of State, Office of─HON. KWIYUCWINY The Prime Minister (Northern GRACE FREEDOM;Uganda)

6.Minister of State, Office of the─HON. AGNES NANDUTU; Prime Minister (Karamoja)

7.Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region─ MS. ALICE KABOYO;)

8.Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. NAMUYANGU Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) KACHA JENNIFER;

9.Minister of State,Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) ─ HON. DR. ONGALO- OBOTE;

10.Minister of State for Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries, ─ HON. KYAKULAGA FRED BWIINO (Agriculture)

11.Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries,Animal Industry) ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA BRIGHT;

12. Ministerof State for Agriculture, ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN;

13.Deputy Attorney General─HON. KAFUUZI JACKSON; Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

14.Minister of State forDefence─HON. OBOTH OBOTH;And Veteran Affairs (Defence)JACOB MARKSON

15.Minister of State for Defence─HON. OLERU HUDA;And Veteran Affairs (VeteranAffairs)Ministry of East African Affairs

16.Minister of State for ─MR. MAGODE IKUYA; East African AffairsMinistry of Educationand Sports

17.Minister of State for Education─HON.DR. MUYINGO And Sports (Higher Education)JOHN CHRYSOSTOM;

18.Minister of State forEducation─HON. DR. MORIKUAnd Sports (Primary Education)JOYCEKADUCU;

19.Minister of State for Education ─HON. OBUA DENIS And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;

20. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development ─HON. OKASAI SIDRONIUS OPOLOT (ex-commissioner Min. Of Agriculture)

21.Minister of State for Energy and ─HON. PETER LOKERIS;

22. Minister of State for Finance Planning and Economic ─ HON. HENRY MUSAASIZI;

23.Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic ─ HON. AMOS LUGOLOOBI; Development (Planning)

24. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatization and Investment ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN.

25.Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Micro-Finance) ─ HON. KYEYUNE HARUNA KASOLO;

26. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs ─ HON. ORYEM OKELLO (International Affairs);

27. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs) ─MR. JONH MULIMBA;

28.Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Gender and Culture) ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;

29.Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI SARAH MATEKE;

(Youth and Children Affairs)

30. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Employment and Industrial Relations) ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;

31.Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (DisabilityAffairs)

─HON. HELLEN ASAMO;

32. Minister of State for Gender Labour and Social Development (Elderly Affairs) Ministry of Health: – HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;

33.Minister of State for Health (GeneralDuties) ─HON. BANGIRANA KAWOYA;

34. Minister of State for Health (Primary Health Care) ─ HON. MARGARET MUHAANGA

35.Minister of State for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance ─ MS. JOYCE SSEBUGWAWO

36. Minister of State for ─GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI; Internal Affairs Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

37. Minister of State for Kampala Capital City & Metropolitan ─MR. KABUYE and KYOFATOGABYE;

38. Minister of State for Lands,Housing and Urban Development (Housing)─HON. NAMUGANZA;

39. Minister of State forLands, Housing and Urban Development (Urban Development ─HON. OBIGA KANIA;)

40.Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Lands) Ministry of Local Government ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;

41.Minister of State for Local Government ─HON. VICTORIA RUSOKE;

42. Minister of State for Public Service Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ MS. GRACE MARY MUGASA

43.Minister of State forTourism,─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA; Wildlife and Antiquities

44.Minister of State forTrade, Industry and Cooperatives (Cooperatives) ─ HON. GUME FREDRICK NGOBI;

45. Minister of State for Trade,Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;

46.Minister of State for Trade,Industry and Cooperatives(Trade) ─HON. HARRIET NTABAAZI;

47. Minister of Statefor Water And Environment (Environment) ─ HON. BEATRICE; ANYWAR

48. Minister of State for Water And Environment (Water) Ministry of Works and Transport─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI.

49. Minister of State for Works And Transport (Works) ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;

50.Minister of State for (Transport) ─HON. BYAMUKAMA FRED

13

SPECIAL ENVOY:1.RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

1.HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE –SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR –INDUSTRIES

2.HON. BETTY KAMYA -SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR –LANDS

3.PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU-SENIOR PRESIDENTIALADVISOR –ECONOMIC AND MANIFESTOIMPLEMENTATION

4.HON. SARAH KANYIKE-SENIOR PRESIDENTIALADVISOR –KAMPALA

5.GEN. ELLYTUMWINE-SENIOR PRESIDENTIALADVISOR -SECURITY

NRM SECRETARIAT:

1.HON.CHARDTODWONG-SECRETARY GENERAL NRM

2. HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA – DEPTY SECRETARYGENERAL NRM

