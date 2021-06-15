What Robinah Nabbanja said after being confirmed as Uganda’s first female Prime Minister

Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja was on Monday June 14, confirmed as Uganda’s first Prime Minister since independence, by Parliament of Uganda.

Here below is what she said in a Speech to the Parliament on 14th June 2021

Your Excellency, the Vice President.

Rt. Hon. Speaker.

The Hon. Leader of Opposition.

Ministers Designate.

Hon. Colleagues.

First and foremost, I thank God for the gift of life and the opportunity he has given me through His Excellency the President to serve the people of Uganda as Prime Minister.

Rt. Hon. Speaker, I thank the people of Uganda for repeatedly entrusting our President, His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa and the NRM with the mandate to lead this country.

I strongly believe that with the vision that God has given us to embark on socio-economic transformation, the future of Ugandans will be secured.

I congratulate the Vice president Your Excellency Retired Maj. Jesca Alupo for your appointment and we are truly proud to have you as the second Female Vice President in the history of this Country.

Let me take the opportunity to congratulate you Rt. Hon Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and you Hon. Colleagues for having been elected and sworn in to serve in the 11th Parliament.

Rt. Hon Speaker, I do not take for granted the trust His Excellency, the President and you Hon. Colleagues have put in me.

I know it requires hard work, commitment, humility, patience and team work.

I request all of you for your support and Prayers as we embark on this journey.

Rt. Hon Speaker and Hon Colleagues allow me to thank you for considering and approving my appointment as the first Female Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in the History of our country.

I am truly humbled.

To the people of Kakumiro District and greater Kibaale, thank you for electing me to the 9th, 10th and 11th Parliament, which has given me an opportunity and exposure to serve my country at national level.

Rt. Hon Speaker and Hon. Colleagues allow me to thank my predecessor, The Rt Hon. Ndugu Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda for His exemplary leadership.

I will carry on the good work he and other predecessors have been doing and build on their successes for the good of our country.

Rt. Hon Speaker and Hon. Colleagues.

I commit to build on the foundation laid by my predecessors, this will be done through;

Strengthening the link between the Executive and Parliament.

Ensuring availability of Government Business in Parliament on time.

Together with the Government Chief Whip, we shall ensure that the Ministers regularly attend Parliament.

Rt. Hon. Speaker, I pledge to work with fellow Ministers and you Hon. Colleagues to ensure that the NRM Manifesto is effectively implemented especially transforming a good percentage of the 3.3 Million households still in subsistence economy into money economy.

Fellow Leaders, Ugandans expect and are yearning for quality service delivery from Government. This, we can achieve if we put our minds together and focus on timely implementation of Government Projects and programs.

The priorities of Government are clear and are well spelt out in the vision 2040, the 3rd National Development plan and the NRM manifesto. I appeal to all of us to focus on what is good for this country as we implement this agenda.

As you are already aware covid-19 remains one of the greatest challenges today, I appeal to you fellow Ugandans to keep safe by observing the Standard Operating Procedures and Guidelines set by Ministry of Health together with the Head of State.

We can only say we have achieved when we are all alive.

Rt Hon Speaker and Hon. Colleagues, leadership is a gift from God, through team work, transparency and accountability, together we shall Secure the Future of Ugandans.

Rt. Hon. Speaker and Hon. Colleagues I count on you for support across the political divide to make this happen.

I thank you.

“FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY”

