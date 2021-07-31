A summery of the new relaxed measures by President Museveni

Following the expiry of 42 days of movement restrictions that were imposed by the Uganda government on June 18, 2021, President Yoweri Museveni on Friday July 30, announced a relaxation of some of the measures.

The president announced the lifting of the ban on both public and private transport across districts, as well as reopening of wholesale shops and arcades in Kampala.

Below is the summary of relaxation measures.

1. Curfew stays

2. Kikuubo and Arcades reopen

3. Bodaboda allowed to carry 1 person

4. Burial ceremonies to have 20 people

5. Weddings 20 to take place with only 20 people

6. Worships places stay closed for 60 days

7. Sports open but no spectators

8. Indoor sports still closed

9. Betting remains closed

10. Concerts closed. Online shows allowed.

11. Bars remain closed

12. Restaurants open under SOPS

13. Saloons allowed under SOPs

14. Schools still closed until ‘sufficient’ number of students and teachers are vaccinated.

15. Sauna and gyms remain closed

16. Office; 20% staff to report, from 10%

17. Private cars allowed 3 people

18. Entebbe still open

19. Cargo trucks allowed with only 2 people

20. Public transport allowed to carry 50% capacity on Monday August 2, 2021

21. Food markets remains open

22. Seasonal mkts (mubuulo) remain closed.

23. Conferences still banned, except with permission from Min. of Health.

25. UGX100 billion made available for borrowing from microfinance.

