Gov’t completes take-over of debt-strapped Busoga University

The government of Uganda has entered into agreement to revive the defunct Busoga University and agreed to conditionally pay it’s UGX15bn debt.

Writing through his Twitter account, Museveni said: “After a series of meetings, the government has agreed to take over Busoga University as a public institution with its Shs15b loan. We shall pay the loan when we know what the money was used for and If this money was spent on public efforts.”

The university was closed four years ago after the National Council for Higher Education suspended its license.

The university was founded in 1999 by Central Busoga Diocese, but it’s operations ran into deep waters due to mismanagement.

Museveni added that the NRM policy is to have a public university in the original 18 colonial zones of Uganda. In Busoga, we are going to build a public university there (Namasagali). As that happens, the idea of taking over this private university is a good one.”

The decision has however attracted mixed reactions from the online community with some arguing that the government is spreading it’s meagre resources too thinly on the ground with so many accuted under-funded universities which would undermine their very primary role as research institutions.

Others have argued also that with the current level of unemployment among university graduates, it could perhaps be wiser to invest in other areas of the education value chain.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, hailed the takeover agreement between the Church of Uganda and the government saying:

“Thanks to @KagutaMuseveni , Archbishop Kazimba, Busoga Diocese , the dream of Bishop Bamwoze (RIP ) lives on ! Agreement concluded for Govt take- over of Busoga University , citizens get ready for multiplier effect, food , accommodation , stationary etc @NRMOnline”

