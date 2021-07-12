Chairman Lee’s Journey of Peace and HWPL

Understanding the achievements of peace that has been achieved around the world by HWPL (Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light), a non-profit, peace organization.

In one of the Korean domestic daily newspapers, Cheonji newspaper, the representative of the new heaven new earth, Shincheonji church of Jesus Man-Hee Lee’s peace journey is being published under Korean Man-Hee Lee’s True Story of Peace.

First of all, we have Chairman Man-Hee Lee who is also leading HWPL. He planned and implemented the global peace movement.

The private peace organization (HWPL) was established and the ‘World Peace Declaration’ was announced on May 25, 2013, and continued its full-fledged steps.

In order to end war and achieve peace, he introduced the ‘Enactment of the International Law on End of War and Peace’ and ‘Unity of Religions for Peace (Great Religion Integration)’.

In this regard, the leaders of each country who have been contemplating global peace are supporting and participating in Chairman Man-hee Lee’s peace activities, saying that it is “the answer to peace that no one has come up with to end war in the global village.”

In the series, it is said Chairman Man-hee Lee, as a veteran of the Korean War, experienced the horrific reality of the war, so he kept the dream of ‘realization of peace’ in his heart. And as a spiritual person, he received message from God and he started his journey of world peace at the age of eighty,.

In the series of The True Story of Peace, they highlight the moments of peace progress from 2012 to 2019, including the achievements achieved by Chairman Man-hee Lee, who founded HWPL and toured over 100 countries over 31 times.

A culture of peace is being fostered in Mindanao , Philippians ,land that has been blood stained by a 40 year conflict.

The civilian group led peace agreement that was signed on January 24 2014 is being implemented and is raising awareness for peace among the residents

This agreement largely contributed to creating an atmosphere of peace for a peace agreement between the Government of the Philippians and moral people .

HWPL and peace in Mindanao

Heavenly culture ,world Peace , restoration of light (HWPL, chairman Lee Man Hee) has held various events and activities in the Philippines since June 2013 , including bringing relief for the slums , holding conversations with religious leaders for interfaith harmony and establishing a youth network for peace.

Amidst these efforts, Chairman Lee Man Hee was invited to Mindanoo by HE Antonio J. Ledesma, Archbishop of Archdiocese of Cagayan De Oro.

At the time , Mindanao was a battle of bullets , it was not an easy decision for Chairman Lee Man Hee and 84year Old man to enter Into a conflict zone that could potentially take his life

However, Chairman Lee thought , “I can not deny this request when I was asked for peace as a peace activist,” and transcended national boarders, ethnicities and religions to travel to this region.

Chairman Lee realized the Mindanao conflict was a Catholic Islam Religious conflict and hosted the first peace walk festival on January, 24 2014 in Mindanao, General Santos, Philippines.

Over 1000, People, including believers from both religions, students from the Mindanao state University, and members from the international peace youth group, participated

After the peace walk, Chairman Lee spoke about the necessity of peace to Catholic and Muslim leaders, youth groups and University Professors at a hotel in General Santos.

Chairman Lee criticized the religious leaders that have raise to this long time conflict brought with words and Religion and emphasize that, “God’s will is peace, not war.”

He asked the attendees, ” Do you want Peace or do you want war, raise your hands if you want peace.”

When all the attendees raised their hands, Chairman Lee called the Catholic and Islamic representatives to the stage while saying, “then sign the peace agreement.”

H.E Fernando Robles Capalla, D.D Archbishop Emeritus of Archdiocese of Davao and Esmal G, Mangudadatu, Governor of Maguindanao, signed an agreement for the creation of peace and the cessation of war as representatives of Catholicism and Islam, respectively.

During the spontaneous peace agreement signing ceremony.

The Midinao Peace Agreement that was mediated by HWPL proposed a civilian centered awareness improvement and action based approach to peace.

In line with this approach, HWPL, began peace activities across the Philippines, including Mindanao, to raise public peace awareness on the universal peace principles of mutual understanding, respect and harmony.

HWPL, is also carrying out peace initiatives centered around civil society including education, religion, youth and women.

In order to eliminate the factors that are sources of conflict and also to strengthen the core values for peaceful development.

