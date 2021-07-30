Connect with us

Cheptegei and Kiplimo win Uganda’s first medals

Published on

Cheptegei and Kiplimo were beaten to the hold medal by Berega

Ugandan athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have won Silver and Bronze in the 10,000 meters event respectively.

It was a dramatic end to the race as Ethiopia’s Selemon Berega outpaced Cheptegei and Kiplimo to win the race that they had led for some time.

