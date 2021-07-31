Connect with us

News

Crystal Panda gets emotional over quiting NTV gig

Crystal Panda


Celebrated media personality and musician Herbert Kityamuweesi aka Crystal Panda has revealed that he feels sad Everytime he thinks of the day he will last host NTV’s teen program T- Nation.

The presenter who is set to quit at the end of this year says he will miss the moments he shared with the teens during their interviews.

“Everytime I think of the day e will leave T-Nation, I feel sad. Too bad this is my last year on the show but I will miss the fun moments I shared with my high school people while interviewing them on their proms, we used to freely savagely joke and sarcastically school each other but all for fun,” He shared on his social media.

Crystal panda became the official host of T-Nation in April 2016 and his leave for the show comes after the station management realized that he has outgrown the teens show.

