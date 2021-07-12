Heartbreak for England as Italy win Euros trophy

England lose to Italy 3-2 on penalties in Euros finals

The favourites England have suffered a heart-breaking loss on penalties in the finals of the European nations soccer tournament.

Playing at home in Wembley stadium and with excellent fans support, England tested early victory through the tournament’s earliest goal thanks to Luke Shaw’s 2 nd minute goal.

But England’s youngsters Rushford, Jardon Sancho and Bakayo Saka will perhaps blame themselves for their nation’s failure after they all missed the penalties.

It was the worst ending of the tournament after the youngsters missed in the shootout helping Italy to win 3-2 and take their second European crown in history.

Despite an early excellent start, the English team failed to capitalize on the good start which allowed the Italians to regroup in the second half and turn things around.

A 67th minute equalizer through Leonardo Banucci further dented England’s chances.

It was a devastating loss for England, not only because they were playing at home, but also because they’ve had an excellent run of 32 unbeaten games.

Also important was the fact that England had waited 55 long years without a major trophy since winning the World Cup in 1966 against Germany.

Manager Southgate expressed disappointment at the loss saying: “We are hugely disappointed of course, I think firstly the players have been an absolute credit, they have given everything they possibly could. Tonight exactly the same, they have run themselves into the ground. At times they played really well, at times we didn’t really keep the ball quite well enough. Especially at the start of the second half. But they cant have recriminations. They have been an absolute joy to work with and they have gone further than we’ve gone for so long. But of course tonight it is incredibly painful in that dressing room.”

Southgate took blame for the penalty misses. He said: “It is down to me, I decided on the penalty takers based on what they have done in training and nobody is on their own. We have won together as a team and it is on all of us together to not be able to win the game tonight and in terms of penalties it is my call and it totally rests with me.”

