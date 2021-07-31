Connect with us

Jamaican breaks 33-yr old Olympic 100m record

Elaine Thompson-Herah is the fastest woman alive

Jamaican female sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah has on Saturday July 31 shattered the 33-year old Olympic 100 metres record at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Thompson completed the race in 10.61 seconds, erasing a American sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner’s Olympic record of 10.62 seconds that she set in 1988.

The race for gold had been building as the battle between her and fellow compatriot Ann-Frazier Price, and the outcome was less surprising. This was the second time in a row that Thompson was winning gold at the games.

The event was dominated by Jamaicans who swept all three medals with Thompson taking Gold, Silver going to Price and Bronze going to another Jamaican Sherika Jackson.

