Kabaka openly castigates plans to kill Mailo land system as an affront on Buganda, asks Muslims to Pray for Kingdom and Uganda

The Kabaka of Buganda, His Highness Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has appealed to the Muslim fraternity to pray for God’s mercy against the ill intentions of people targeting the Kingdom property and culture.

In his Eid Day message to the Muslim Ummah, Kabaka asked his subjects not only to keep a keen eye on the kingdom’s enemies, but also pray to the Almighty to keep away people who seek to destroy the kingdom by using the law to disposess Baganda of their land.

“We appeal to all believers participating in this animal sacrifice to do it with a purpose of beseeching God to save us, have mercy on us, and continue blocking all paths and voices targeting our properties, especially ownership of land in a move to undermine and create hatred for Buganda in various ways,” reads part of Kabaka’s message.

Kabaka Mutebi also urged believers to pray for the Eleventh Parliament to legislate on matters that concern the entire country rather than issues regarding a particular region, faith, or political ideology.

He says that this forms the basis for the development of Uganda and its people.

“In the same manner, continue praying to Allah for justice and speedy investigations in regard to cases against nationals suspected to be on the wrong side of the law. This will help courts of law to determine cases in time, apprehend wrongdoers and release the innocent,” he said

The king of Buganda further urged courts to exercise independence while ajudicating cases.

During the 32nd Heroes Day celebrations at Kololo Independence grounds last month, President Museveni described Mailo land as a ‘very bad and evil tenure system’ used in the Buganda Kingdom adding that this needs to be reformed so that land owners are entitled to full ownership of their land.

Museveni added that he had been perturbed by concerns of people who are illegally displaced from their land induced by land grabbing cases related to the Mailo land tenure system.

The President’s remarks since then developed mixed reactions among which included the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga who recently warned the government against politically interpreting the country’s land issues.

Mayiga responded saying: “The truth is that, it’s not the Mailo land system that is causing the problem because we have witnessed development in Uganda since the Mailo land system was introduced. Land problems started around the 1990’s and 2000’s and if they are addressed, there should be no problem at all,” said Mayiga.

Mayiga also warned against any enactment of controversial laws on Mailo law saying that even when enacted, they would be changed in the future.

Some of the issues recently identified by the Kingdom that need to be addressed by government regarding land are apprehending those who evict people using guns, streamlining all land offices in the country to ensure that rightful people get Certificates of Title, strengthening and providing financial and logistical support to the Land Protection Unit of Uganda police, timely disposal of all land cases in the court among others.

Comments

comments