McGregor breaks leg, gifts Meyweather $35,700

Big-talking Irishman Conor Mcgregor has lost his UFC fight with American opponent Dustin Poirier after McGregor broke his leg at the end of the second round.

The 32-year-old, fighting out of his old karate stance, opened the contest with two spinning heel kicks, before firing off a series of leg kicks – the attack that Poirier used against McGregor so effectively in their second fight in January.

After the opponents traded strikes on the feet, McGregor clinched Poirier and was driven to the fence by the American.

Mcgregor’s agony was however a source of excitement for Floyd Mayweather who had staked $50,000 in betting against his old rival.

At the end of the fight Mayweather had collected a windfall of $35,700.

