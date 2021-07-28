Micho’s reappointment stirs controversy

The decision by the leadership of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) to bring back former Cranes Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic to take charge of the national side The Cranes for 3 years, has sparked controversy in the soccer fraternity.

Uganda Cranes has been without a substantive coach since the sacking of Jonathan McKinstray in April 2021.

Micho’s return to Uganda has split opinion among Cranes’ fans with some arguing that his return represents a lack of ambition on the part of FUFA by bringing back someone with a track record of declining performance across the continent.

Micho is the probably the most hired and fired coach in Africa.

The 50-year old Serbian has so far coached three national teams – Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia, and five major league clubs since arriving on the continent in 2001.

The former S.C Villa coach got his first national duty with the Amavubi Stars of Rwanda in 2013 after helping Uganda’s S.C Villa to three consecutive titles.

He had a four-year stint with the Uganda Cranes that resulted into the 2017 AfCON qualification and bringing an end to our 39 year absence in the continental event.

He quit the national side for club football first with back and forth stints at Ethiopia’s St. George where he won 4 league titles, the with South Africa’s Orlando Pirates. His tenure with the indomitable Al Hilal of Sudan ended after just one season.

He coached Egypt’s club Zamalek but failed to impress. He returned to national duty for the Zambians when he was announced as the coach of Chipolopolo in Feb 2020, until his sacking on July 17, 2021 after a string of poor results.

Micho’s return to Uganda has also triggered nostalgia among some fans who believe he is the best we’ve ever had.

Comments

comments