MTN partners with Africa CDC to push COVID awareness

MTN in partnership with The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, (Africa CDC) have rolled out yet another campaign dubbed “One More Push”.

The joint mass awareness campaign will promote access to accurate information on prevention, vaccines and top expert advice from health professionals.

It is expected that MTN will promote the www.onemorepushafrica.com, a digital content hub of credible and authoritative third-party content covering all things related to COVID-19.

This includes facts around getting vaccinated, advice from leading healthcare bodies and medical experts

is meant to encourage people across the continent not to give up the fight against COVID-19.

It will also encourage continued wearing of face masks, washing hands and practice social distancing as well as getting vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Uganda, like many countries across the continent has been hit with the more devastating third wave of the virus that has seen the country register more deaths than before.

Moreover, this is happening at a time when masses suffer from increased apathy, mask fatigue, vaccine myths and misinformation, and an overall concern about vaccine efficacy and safety.

For that matter there has been a need for renewed effort and zeal in deliberately fighting the spread of the disease.

Dr John Nkengasong the Africa CDC Director said that: “With third and fourth waves of The One More Push campaign, COVID-19 sweeping across parts of Africa, we cannot overstate the importance of everyone doing their best right now to keep the virus at bay.”

Wim Vanhelleputte, the MTN Uganda CEO noted that: “The ‘One More Push’ campaign is about encouraging the people of Uganda and Africa to remain vigilant in fighting COVID-19, at a time when we are experiencing new waves of infections.

“Uganda is currently in the middle of the second wave of this pandemic which has been more detrimental than the first wave. In these times, we all ought to double our efforts to safeguard ourselves and loved ones against the deadly disease.”- Vanhelleputte said.

“As we continue with the distribution of vaccines across the continent, we all need to keep focused on overcoming COVID-19. We implore everyone to keep up the fight. Let’s all give it one more push.” said Dr Nkengasong.

The awareness campaign is an extension of the African Union’s ‘Adapted Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19 Pandemic’ endorsed by Africa’s Health Ministers and aligned to the ‘Prevent, Monitor and Treat’ approach. It is also an extension of the partnership between the Africa CDC and MTN, which includes the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to health workers across the continent through the Group’s US$25 million donation.

MTN Uganda has been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 since the on-set of the virus, early last year. The most outstanding among its series of interventions is last year’s ‘Wear it for me’ campaign that urged the masses to practice mask wearing alongside the other standard operating procedures as a way to prevent the spread of the lethal COVID-19 virus.

