Nakazibwe’s fans unimpressed with cowardice over Kabaka

One of the top five social media magnets has left her fans bitter when she expressed her avowed loyalty to the Kabaka of Buganda on his 28th Coronation anivarsary.

Faridah Nakazibwe, with a fan following of more than 700k strong following left her fans in distress when she vowed to counter whoever dares cross the path of his highness the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

She wrote: “Whoever goes against you shall face my wrath. Congratulations upon reaching the 28th anniversary of your coronation. We thank the Lord for your life and we continue to pray that He protects you…,” She shared

Tired of empty promises, fans chose to retaliate.

Irene Serene Sempala: ” Edit this post. Our generation is of cowards. There is nothing you can do.”

Juliashyln Kat’s: Miss Nakazibwe’s talk that which you can remember.”

Mkwanjule Richy Richards: ” That kind of say stayed in theory. So much has been done but you stayed in your comfort zone.”

Jude Calvert: “Do not make rush promises due to excitement.”

Kaliisa Nixon Innocent: ” When the government presses him, you hide at your TV station. When he was sick, you people just kept quiet. Leave the King to enjoy his peace other than pretending to love him.”

On April 13th, King’s birthday, the Mwasuze Mutya host requested the King to grace her with one Ministry in Buganda so that she gets a chance to serve her king and Buganda at large.

