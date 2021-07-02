New Minister of State for Water Aisha Sekindi assumes office

The outgoing Minister of State for Water Ronald Kibuule has handed over office to his successor Aisha Sekindi.

The event was officiated by the Minister of State for Environment Beatrice Atim Anywar on behalf of senior Minister Sam Cheptoris.

The Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE) thanked and appreciated the outgoing Minister of State for Water Ronald Kibuule for the great role he played in the water and environment sector and his great contribution towards the development of the Nation.

Kibuule also thanked his Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for having entrusted him with the political oversight on issues of water resources.

“I would like to thank his Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for having entrusted me with the political oversight on issues of water resources management, supply and sanitation,” he stated at the handover ceremony held on 1, July at MWE headquarters in Luzira

The new Minister Sekindi pledged to work with everyone and deliver services to the public.

“I pledge to work with everyone because the National Resistance Movement is committed to deliver services to the people of Uganda as we secure the future for this country and move towards Vision 2040,” Sekindi said

Meanwhile, the Permanent secretary Alfred Okidi thanked the Outgoing Minister Kibuule for the great role he has played in the environment sector.

“Thank you to the great role you have played in the water and environment sector and we shall not hesitate to consult you in-case of need,” he said.

