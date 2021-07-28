NRM top management in Gulu to learn from OWC

The top management of the National Resistance Movement Secretariat has held a two day meeting in Gulu with the leadership of Operation Wealth Creation, OWC.

The meeting which took place from Tuesday July 20 and Wednesday July 21, 2021 was aimed at sharing the wealth of researched knowledge accumulated by the OWC think tank under the able leadership of General Salim Saleh.

The Secretariat team was led by the Secretary General (SG), Hon. Richard Todwong and it included the Deputy S.G, Hon Rose Namayanja, the Deputy National Treasurer, Hon. Jacqueline Kyatuheire, the Vice Chairman of NRM E.C, Hon John Kigyagi, Hon Alisemera, the Director for Mobilisation, Hon Rosemary Seninde, the Director for Legal, Mr Oscar Kihika, the Director for Finance & Adm, Hajat Medina Naham, the Director for Information, Hon. Emmanuel Lumala Dombo and the Ex. Assistant to the SG, Hon Charles Egou.

A statement released by Director Information Mr. Ddombo says that the meeting focused on the need for austerity measures that should be taken during the pandemic and the post Covid-19 recovery program.

“Other areas of concern were the synergies that can be realised through streamlined operations of government and the need to avoid wasteful expenditures and duplication of services,” Dombo said.

SG Todwong appreciated the meeting and pledged to always cooperate with the OWC due to its wealth of researched knowledge in the areas of Governance and service delivery that they have accumulated over a long time.

The NRM top management pledged to always find time to compare notes with the OWC in the process of the manifesto implementation. They agreed to meet again soon in order to expand the horizon of the issues to be discussed.

Comments

comments