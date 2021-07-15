Connect with us

NUP founding members denounce Kibalama’s move to reclaim party

News

Published on

Kibalama, right, handed over the leadership of NUP to Kyagulanyi

Two of the founding members of the National Unity Platform have denounced the move by their colleagues to change their minds regarding the leadership of the party.

In a joint statement, William Balikuddembe Odinga and Winston Kigozi have denounced the move by their colleagues Nkonge Kibalama and Paul Ssimbwa’s efforts to review the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) partnership in which they handed over the leadership of the party to Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

In a joint statement, William Odinga Balikudembe, the co-founder and Head of Research in the current leadership of NUP and Winston Kigozi also Co-founder and Deputy head of policy revealed that they are not part of Kibalama’s quest to reclaim leadership of the party.

Odinga and Kigozi have distanced themselves from the claim that they were hoodwinked, into the partnership.

“We are not in any way part of this regrettable trend being taken by those two individuals,” read part of the statement.

The duo further said that while Kibalama and Kagombe have a right to express their opinions, they don’t have any right to represent the rest of the founders of the party.

“Their statements, therefore, are personal and not collective, the party is a public entity which doesn’t belong to any individual. It belongs to its members and the people of Uganda whose interests it seeks to foster,” they said.

