PM Nabbanja receives threats from her own people

Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has disclosed she has started receiving threats related to her insistence on delivering quality services to the people.

Nabbanja made the revelation while meeting Bunyoro sub – region Parliamentary group and journalists on Friday July 23.

She said that some lady hailing from Bunyoro, whom she declined to name, had the courage to drive all the way from Kampala to Kakumiro to tell the PM’s brother to convey a warning message.

The message questioned Nabbanja’s motive in rejecting substandard blankets , mosquito nets and rotten beans she had supplied to the Prime Minister’s office for distribution to displaced persons in Kasese.

The Prime Minister who flew in a military chopper to Kasese halted the distribution of relief items to displaced persons in Kasese.

She instituted an investigation in the purchase of the items and warned corrupt elements against tarnishing government’s image.

She told journalists that she requested for a report on the substandard items which she received but the report was unconvincing.

She said she had forwarded the matter to the Inspector General of Government (IGG), the State House Anti-corruption desk and Police for investigation.

Nabbanja threatened to blacklist the blankets’ manufacturing company and promised to purchase better items for the suffering Kasese people.

