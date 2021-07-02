Prof. Banadda; Makerere’s youngest ever professor dies from COVID



Makerere University Biosystems Engineering Professor Noble Ephraim Banadda (46) has succumbed to COVID-19.

Professor Banadda, the first African recipient of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences Pius XI Award died on Thursday, Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Staff Association Chairman has confirmed.

“It is with much sadness that I announce the passing of our colleague and friend Professor Noble Ephraim Banadda. He passed on today after a battle with the deadly Covid 19,” Kamunyu said in a post he made on social media

Prof. Banadda has been eulogized by many as a genius who earned the accolade of Professor at the young age of 37.

Biography

Banadda was a Professor of Biosystems Engineering, a position he attained in 2012 at the age of 37. He was also a Head of Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering.

Prof. Banadda was a member of MUASA for only 10 years and made remarkable contribution to his field of teaching and inquiry.

He has contributed to a number of innovations that have assisted in the advancement of agricultural and food systems in Uganda and beyond.

He has been a Visiting Scholar and Professor at many reputable universities in the world and his works are recognised.

He was the first African to receive the Pontifical Academy of Sciences Pius XI Award (2018). He was a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences (2013) and Fellow of Global Young Academy (2013).

In 2014, he was honored by the World Economic Forum as a Young Scientist at an Annual Meeting of New Champions.

Professor Banadda was also a Chair of Contracts Committee of Makerere University, a member of Senate and a Council member for a short period.

He has chaired several committees in the university and has been working with MUASA to ensure that the Staff Health Insurance Scheme Contract is competitively reviewed to the benefit of staff and their families.

Dr. Kamunyu said Professor Banadda was a noble man and MUASA has lost its pride’s most promising member and will sincerely miss him.

“We now call on God almighty to receive him with at most mercy. We beseech him to count all his sacrifices to humanity, forgive his transgressions while with us and reunite him with his brother Abraham,” he said

Former head of Journalism department, Dr. William Tayeebwa decribed the news as Professor Banadda’s death as devastating.

“Makerere is devastated by this loss,” he said.

