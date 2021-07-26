Prof. Mbonye succumbs to cancer

The death of Prof. Anthony Kabanza Mbonye, the former Director General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, has shaken the medical fraternity and the political establishment in Uganda.

State House announced yesterday that Prof. Mbonye, the husband of former State House Comptroller and now Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe, had passed on.

Sources close to family of the late have revealed to The Sunrise that Prof. Mbonye succumbed to cancer after more than two years of battling with the disease.

President Museveni eulogized the late for his service to the country and the health profession.

Museveni said: “I want to express condolences to our incoming Head of Civil Service, Lucy Nakyobe on account of the death of her husband, Dr. Mbonye. His untimely death is a big disappointment for the country and all who know his work in the medical service.”

Museveni added: “He still had a lot to contribute. I salute Lucy Nakyobe because she did everything possible to support him during the time of his sickness. She was always briefing me. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Prof. Mbonye resigned from the Ministry of Health after a bitter dispute with the Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine.

By the time of his death Prof. Mbonye was teaching at Makerere University School of Public Health as well as at Uganda Christian University in Mukono.

Comments

comments