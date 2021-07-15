Schools to access PLE Results electronically – UNEB

Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will not allow school Administrators to pick hard copies results of Primary Leaving Examinations PLE results from its offices.

According to UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule Musumba, PLE results will be uploaded on the examination’s board portals to enable schools download the results as they are officially released.

This has been done to observe the Standard Operating Proceedures as set by government.

At the appropriate time, UNEB will inform the District, Municipal and City Inspectors of Schools to collect the hard copies of the results from its offices.

The 2020 PLE results are expected to be released tomorrow Friday July 16, at State House Nakasero at a function to be presided over by the Education Minister Janet Museveni.

A total of 749,761 candidates from 14,300 Examination Centres registered for PLE in 2020 .

Statistics indicate that 53% (395,855) of the registered candidates were females while 47% (353,957) were males.

And of the registered candidates 68.4% (513,091) were funded by government under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) Program.

