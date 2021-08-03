Connect with us

Museveni, Kabaka hold talks

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi at Nakasero State Lodge on Tuesday August 3


The Kabaka of Buganda His Royal Highness Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has today Tuesday August 3, paid a courtesy visit President Museveni at State Lodge Nakasero.

A tweet by Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga confirmed the meeting and said they talked about a number of issues although he did not divulge details.

The meeting between the two comes amid tensions between the central government and Buganda Kingdom over the proposed amendments in the land act to abolish the Mailo Land tenure system (perpetual Private land ownership) and convert it to public land.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi with his team during talks with President Museveni at Nakasero on Aug 3, 2021


Mayiga said Kabaka was accompanied by Prince David Kintu Wasajja, Omutaka Namwama Augustine Mutumba, and the Katikkiro himself.

