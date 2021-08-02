Connect with us

Police arrests 12 over Mawanda Road robbery caught on CCTV

A gang of thugs rounded off the Indian man at the junction, stealing UGX5m from him


Police in Kampala have arrested 12 people suspected to be part of a Boda Boda gang that cut off and robbed an Indian man at the Kamwokya and Mawanda road junction .

Last Month, Jiwan Lal, an accountant working with Rigil Agrotech Company in Kololo while travelling on a boda boda was attacked by 14 men travelling on seven other motorbikes before pouncing on him along Mawanda road in Kampala during daylight.

However, according to Fred Enanga, with the help of the CCTV Cameras they managed to arrest 12 people who are members of the gang who even helped reconstruct the scene of crime.

“We got 12 suspects and three motorcycles. The suspects have helped us reconstruct and document the scene. They have provided us useful information of how they would plant colleagues at boda boda stages who would join them while going for their robbery missions,”Enanga said.

Enanga said the gang trail their victims and are always joined by colleagues planted at the nearby boda boda stages while executing their mission.

He said among those arrested was a landlord who used to house the group whereas the gang leader escaped when he jumped over a fence in Kyengera but we are continuing with the pursuit.

