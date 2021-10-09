59th Independence, How it went in Kenya

The High Commission of Uganda to Kenya and the Consulate General of Uganda in Mombasa jointly organised the ‘Uganda Independence Week in Kenya’ to celebrate the 59th Independence Anniversary by holding a hybrid virtual and physical Exhibition to showcase the enormous tourism and education opportunities in Uganda.

H.E Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles highlighted the mandate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Missions abroad to promote and protect Uganda’s interests abroad, including implementing Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) as a major vehicle for advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation for national transformation and development.

In light of these, several activities were organized at Nairobi Serena Hotel from 4th to 9th October 2021 including a hybrid Exhibition.

The exhibition showcased Uganda’s vast tourism attractions and potential and opportunities in the affordable, accessible and quality education system which were still inadequately exploited according to Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa.

