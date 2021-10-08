Besigye leads new Coalition, People’s Front for Transition, NUP Absconds

A section of opposition politicians has launched a new pressure group, People’s Front for Transition (PFT) where Four-time presidential contender, Dr Kizza Besigye is the leader, deputised by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Speaking at the launch held at JEEMA headquarters in Mengo, Kizza Besigye, said PFT’s main objective is to oust President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement from power.

“A lot of words have been spoken and this is the time to put words into action. We have come together to confront a crisis that this country is facing. We must all stand up and confront it. We realised election could not lead us anywhere because the whole country is captive,” Besigye said.

Besigye said the crisis level faced by the country has not been born in the last few days but has been mounting for the last 59 years of independence.

“There is a crisis in the country that we must deal with. We are here to fight for our right to vote. We first used that path of voting until we decided to choose another path,” Besigye said.

He added, “If you miss on building knowledge for 15 million people you have missed out on 30 million years of development. Uganda is the only country in Africa at the moment with schools closed.”

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago said the new pressure group can only be equated to the walk to work campaign in 2011.

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, said they will make sure the next election will not be just an election because they know it cannot remove president Museveni.

He noted that all other political parties not present at the launch are free to join the new pressure group.

“It is clear elections alone can’t remove dictator from power. Even the most optimistic comrades (read NUP) who said the dictator could just be run over after 2021 can attest to it this can’t be done in an election,” Amuriat said.

Counsel Peter Walubiri who represented the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party group which he leads said they have been trying to bring everyone on board, and with the coalition, he believes the struggle has just started.

The Main opposition party, the National Unity Platform led by Robert Kyagulanyi did not attend and as f now it is not a party to the new pressure group

Those present at the launch are Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaku (DP bloc) Peter Walubiri(UPC), John Ken Lukyamuzi(Conservative Party), Saddam Gayira(People’s Progressive Party) and Elton Joseph Mabirizi(former presidential candidate) among others.

