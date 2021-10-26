Bomb explosion on bus kills one, President Museveni speaks out

One person died instantly in what President Yoweri Museveni has described as a low-power explosive that was planted in a Swift bus company that was heading to Ishaka in Bushenyi, western Uganda on Monday evening.

Police said in a statement that the explosion happened at Lungala in Mpigi district at around 5pm on Monday evening.

According to tweets made by the President, the bomb was placed under the seat of the deceased passenger, but it also injured another passenger who was seated behind.

The latest explosion comes just three days after another blast killed two people at a pork joint in Komamboga in Kawempe a Kampala suburb.

The terrorist group IS that is based in Central Africa Republic claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack and said it targeted government spies.

