Frequently asked Questions on COVID-19 PCR testing at Entebbe



Arriving passengers at Entebbe International Airport are being promised they will have their results ready in not more than 2 hours after undergoing the mandatory PCR COVID-19 procedure that is conducted by the government facility located at Entebbe International Airport.

This is part of the latest Frequently Asked Questions guide to the public more so arriving and departing passengers transiting through Uganda’s international airport.

Details can be obtained by Downloading These FAQs on Mandatory COVID-19 PCR Testing that has been put together by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

Comments

comments