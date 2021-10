Hope Kivengere, Museveni’s longest serving press secretary, passes on

President Museveni’s first and longest serving press secretary Hope Kivengere has passed on, State House has confirmed.

Linda Wamboka Nabusayi, President Museveni’s Press Secretary said Mrs Kivengere died at Nakasero hospital this morning.

Ms. Kivengere served as President Museveni’s Press Secretary between 1986 and 2001, before going on to represent Uganda in a number of regional organizations including COMESA and Amisom.

