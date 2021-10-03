Katikkiro’s daughter marries Ofwono. Are the Japhadhola up to something?

Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga on October 2, gave away his daughter Samantha Nanziri to the love of her life a one Emmanuel Ofwono.

The traditional marriage ceremony took place at Buganda Premier’s Lubowa home and was witnessed by very few friends and family.

Nanziri’s choice of Ofwono, has surprised many Baganda and non Baganda who expressed the view that Katikkiro’s daughter should have married a Muganda.

Some of those who didn’t hide their excitement at Katikkiro Mayiga’s move is none other than Mengo’s biggest critic also the official central government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, himself a Japadhola.

But being a lawyer and defender of human rights, Mayiga has proved by actions not mere words that he could not have rejected his daughter’s choice of a buea.

Nanziri joins Princess Victoria Nkiinzi, Kabaka Mutebi’s first daughter, who have fallen the charms of the Japadhola.

In 2019, Princes Nkiinzi married her Jap boyfriend one Gareth Onyango while the pair was on a getaway vacation in Thailand.

Indeed Mayiga and Kabaka Mutebi’s decision to embrace diversity in their closest family, is an emphatic response to those who have accused Baganda and indeed Mengo leadership of sectarianism.

