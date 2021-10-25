Connect with us
Museveni to Address Country on Thursday

Museveni at Mulago on Jan 27 where he launched the anti-COVID drug

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is set to address the nation this week on Thursday, October 28, 2021, the address will broadcast live at 8pm on all TVs and Radio stations.

According to the press secretary to the President, Lindah Nabusayi, Museveni will provide an update on the Covid-19 situation and any other related issues.

“President Kaguta Museveni will update Ugandans on the current #COVID19 situation, and any other related issues on Thursday 28th October 2021,” Nabusayi said in a tweet, Monday morning.

Museveni’s address comes just days after suspected terrorists attacked Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kampala, on Saturday night last week.

The bomb attack left one person dead and three others injured.

Commenting on the incident, Museveni said the incident appeared to be an act of terrorism.

He also asked the public not to fear, adding “we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.”

