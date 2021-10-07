Kampala market leadership pledges allegiance to ruling NRM

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Director for Mobilization and Cadre Development Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde has pledged full support to Kampala markets vendors.

While she spoke to the new leadership of Kampala Market Vendors Association (KMVA) at the party headquarters in Kampala, Sseninde said that despite their inability to implement, the party secretariat is mandated and committed to monitoring all the pledges they made in the party manifesto under which all challenges faced by traders will be handled.

“I assure you that we will take the responsibility of meeting the Minister for Kampala and the Executive Director of KCCA to give them this feedback that you have given me,” she said.

The NRM Deputy Secretary-General Rose Namayanja Nsereko applauded the leadership of markets vendors for raising their concerns and assured them that, through their chairperson, she will give them feedback in regards to their challenges.

“As the leadership of NRM we shall visit the NRM people in different markets because it is another strategy for mobilization,” Namayanja said.

These where responding to the group chairperson, Susan Kushaba who asked the NRM party leaders to join them in developing markets as well as finding lasting solutions to problems faced by traders.

Amongst the cited challenges is the fact that the constructed markets where fully occupied by the rich leaving out the poor.

They also said that much as the constructed markets are of good, they were constructed with limited path ways and visibility hence scaring away would be customers. They also noted that some of these markets need to be renovated as they were left out in the recent reconstruction.

“Whereas the markets were constructed for the poor, the rich have taken them over. Government, therefore, needs to intervene,” she said.

The group also asked the NRM leadership to continuously visit the markets so that they get a clear image of vendors’ concerns.

The team comprised Kampala market leaders from Wandegeya, Usafi, Owino, Nakasero, Nakawa, Bugolobi, Nateete, Kasubi, Busega, Bweyogerere, and Banda.

Also in attendance were; NRM party workers league Chairperson Hon. James Tweheyo and former Attorney General Hon. Fredrick Ruhindi.

