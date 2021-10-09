Pictorial: Ugandans in Kenya Celebrate Independence Day

Ugandans in Kenya celebrated the 59th Independence, the celebrations were launched by Uganda’s High commissioner to Kenya, Dr Hassan Galiwango.

The celebrations were a joint effort of the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi and the Consulate General of Uganda in Mombasa.

The series of activities to celebrate ‘Uganda Independence Week in Kenya’ consisted of hybrid events and Exhibition to showcase enormous tourism and education opportunities in Uganda among others.

It was held at the Nairobi Serena Hotel, from 7th to 9th October 2021.

Comments

comments