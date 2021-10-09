Connect with us
Ministry of health

Pictorial: Ugandans in Kenya Celebrate Independence Day

News

Pictorial: Ugandans in Kenya Celebrate Independence Day

Published on

Some of the Exhibitors, who participated in the 2 day exhibition receiving a prize from Uganda Airlines after the raffle draw.

Ugandans in Kenya celebrated the 59th Independence, the celebrations were launched by Uganda’s High commissioner to Kenya, Dr Hassan Galiwango.

John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation of the Republic of Uganda delivering his remarks at the ceremony.

The celebrations were a joint effort of the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi and the Consulate General of Uganda in Mombasa.

The series of activities to celebrate ‘Uganda Independence Week in Kenya’ consisted of hybrid events and Exhibition to showcase enormous tourism and education opportunities in Uganda among others.

Hon. Ababu Namwamba, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Kenya and Minister Mulimba

It was held at the Nairobi Serena Hotel, from 7th to 9th October 2021.

John Mulimba, Hon Ababu Nawamba and Dr Galiwango at the event

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top