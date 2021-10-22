Prioritize Regional infrastructure Projects-Amb Kabonero

The Ugandan High Commissioner in Tanzania, Ambassador Richard Kabonero has urged the two countries (Uganda and Tanzania) to prioritize regional infrastructure projects if they are to achieve sustainable economic development.

Kabonero was speaking at the celebrations to mark Uganda’s 59th Independence which was celebrated under the theme “Celebrating our 59th Independence Day as we Secure our Future through National Mindset Change.”

Kabonero said that the Regional Infrastructure Projects and Programs will require an investment of approximately $ 80 billion over the coming decade.

He noted that among the flagship infrastructure projects earmarked for coordinated development and implementation are the Standard Gauge Railway, the construction of new container terminals at Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Mwanza, Port Bell and Bukasa Ports, and the expansion and construction of regional priority Airports.

The Ambassador further said that as a country, they have also prioritized Energy Projects, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), power generation from the various sources of hydro, geothermal, gas and coal, as well as power transmission connecting our two countries and the Region’s power pools.

Kabonero also said that the bilateral cooperation is anchored by the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) due to meet in Kampala next month to review progress of our agreements.

He explained For the engagements to be meaningful, the results have to be felt by the ordinary people of our two Countries and this is only possible through the rapid implementation of the agreed-upon decisions of the JPCs.

The ambassador argued that, while Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania partnership has continued to strengthen, the trade and investment between them is lower than what is potentially possible.

He pledged to continue working tirelessly towards creating an enabling environment that will allow the private sector to share experiences, start business to business networks, identify opportunities and eliminate challenges to trade and investment and ultimately lead to greater integration of our Region.

Kabonero noted that Tanzania and Uganda together with EAC partners can expeditiously work on domesticating airspace, consolidate one area network in communication, harmonize regulations on emerging technologies, protect the environment, allow free movement of goods and services and eliminate the remaining barriers to trade and Investment.

Ambassador. Liberata Mulamula, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Tanzania, said that Tanzania has had close bilateral relations with Uganda, and theyshare a lot in terms of history, demographic affinities and being members of EAC.

Mulamula revealed that these relations have now been transformed into economic partnerships.

“We have to celebrate our relationship through regional integration Cemented by JPC. This has become our new norm of our commercial diplomacy,” he said.

He noted that the pipeline will be one of the longest heated pipeline in the world, It will be Transformative in generating economic activities along the way.

The event was attended by Amb. Liberata Mulambula, The Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, Hon. Amb. Liberata Mulamula, h Dr. Peter Mathuki, Secretary-General of the East African Community.

Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Heads of International and Regional Organizations, Angelina Ngalula, Chairperson, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation, Gen. Kasita Gowa, Director, Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration, Uganda,Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Government Agencies, Captains of Industry and Private Sector, among others.

